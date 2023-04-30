Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PINS. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

Pinterest stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $312,620.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $312,620.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,796,670.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $209,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,343,097.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,054. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,933,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,359,000 after buying an additional 1,669,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,690,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,092,000 after buying an additional 1,285,053 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 21,631,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,272,000 after buying an additional 5,285,682 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 372.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,394,000 after buying an additional 15,825,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,500,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

