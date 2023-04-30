Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Piper Sandler

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PINS. MKM Partners cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.32 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $209,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,343,097.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,222 shares of company stock worth $2,236,054. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 198,153 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

