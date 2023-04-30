Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $34.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PINS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

PINS opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $209,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,343,097.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $312,620.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $209,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,343,097.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,054 over the last 90 days. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 315.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

