ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 1,068 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,429 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $11,004,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3,357.7% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 297,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,070,000 after purchasing an additional 288,896 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 285,737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $7,063,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 348.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 313,477 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 243,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SUPN opened at $36.86 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.38 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $172,032.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,484.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $172,032.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,484.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 13,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $569,020.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,814,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,288 shares of company stock valued at $782,055. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SUPN shares. TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

