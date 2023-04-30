ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 114 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 566.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 64.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 157.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $589.46 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.03 and a 1-year high of $656.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $537.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $13.54 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.