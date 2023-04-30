ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 1,305 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth about $682,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,788,000. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,706,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

WFRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $64.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.40. Weatherford International plc has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $70.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $2,609,899.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,475,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Weatherford International news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $1,002,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,398.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $2,609,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,475,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

