ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 305 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UniFirst by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 964,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,177,000 after acquiring an additional 116,961 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 267,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,583,000 after acquiring an additional 67,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Price Performance

Shares of UNF opened at $163.68 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $154.72 and a 1-year high of $205.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.19 and a 200 day moving average of $187.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.90.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.40). UniFirst had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $1,583,651.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,867.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Profile

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.