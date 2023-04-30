ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of -0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average is $34.56.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $1,736,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,530,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,537,668.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $1,736,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,530,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,537,668.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 100,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $3,186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,972,777.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 608,588 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,283 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

