ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Middleby by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Middleby during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Middleby

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $47,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,369.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Middleby Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $140.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.28. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $163.10.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.46%. Middleby’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MIDD. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.14.

Middleby Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Further Reading

