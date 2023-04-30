ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $417,218,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,431,000 after purchasing an additional 30,652 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,080,000 after purchasing an additional 29,943 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 541,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $193,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,602.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIN opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $75.24 and a 1 year high of $115.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.79.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Albany International had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $268.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

