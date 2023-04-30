ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,193 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth $1,281,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth $41,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth $2,310,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 36.3% during the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ STAA opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.35 and a beta of 1.23. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $46.35 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.37 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $51,001.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,417.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. BTIG Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.