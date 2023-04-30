ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,564 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 520.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 73.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 92.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

WERN opened at $45.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average of $43.63. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on WERN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.94.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Further Reading

