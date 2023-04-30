ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,767 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in KB Home by 11,077.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $43.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.39. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

KB Home declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KBH. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

