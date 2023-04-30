ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 440 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Capri by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 804,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after acquiring an additional 782,577 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,338,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Capri by 252.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 397,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after acquiring an additional 285,209 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,265,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CPRI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.87.

Capri Stock Performance

Capri stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.27. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

