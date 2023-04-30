ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 566 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth $284,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $70,641,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $4,779,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $102.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $102.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.07. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.05 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.

