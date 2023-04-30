ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 618 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Encompass Health by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 48,797 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Encompass Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,702,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Encompass Health by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 146,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 48,351 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.82.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

EHC stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $69.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average is $57.55.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.