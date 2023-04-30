ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 644 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,546,000 after acquiring an additional 723,720 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,134,000 after acquiring an additional 167,866 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 343.3% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after acquiring an additional 143,346 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,834,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,800,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at John Bean Technologies

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $30,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,090.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $95,787. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

JBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $108.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.56 and a 200-day moving average of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $81.59 and a 12-month high of $126.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.