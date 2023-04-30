ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 983 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,681 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 17.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 100.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.10. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.96.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.26). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

