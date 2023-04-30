ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 998 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,918,000 after buying an additional 193,145 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in Brink’s by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 465,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 143,849 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brink’s by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 128,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brink’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,717,000 after purchasing an additional 69,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brink’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,698,000 after purchasing an additional 65,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE BCO opened at $62.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.81 and a 200-day moving average of $61.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.35. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.23% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

BCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brink’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $205,727.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,513,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,517.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

