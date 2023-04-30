ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 268.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 186.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

AKRO opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of -0.94. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $54.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.73.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $1,166,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,307,103.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,250 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AKRO shares. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

