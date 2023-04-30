ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,942 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

GMED opened at $58.14 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $80.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average is $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GMED. Piper Sandler downgraded Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BTIG Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.91.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

