ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1,464.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $1,589,657.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,579.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $1,589,657.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,579.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,191.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,215 shares of company stock worth $1,992,786. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTEK opened at $138.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.97. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $169.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.86%.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

