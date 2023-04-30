ProShare Advisors LLC Has $426,000 Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $10,849,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 208,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 82,672 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 263.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $42.80 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.73 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HGV shares. StockNews.com cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $2,377,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 545,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,996,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.