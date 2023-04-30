ProShare Advisors LLC Has $434,000 Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 553,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after buying an additional 80,378 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 35.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 3.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 765,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after acquiring an additional 24,760 shares during the period.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.42. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $511.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.20 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 11.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

SUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

About Summit Materials

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.