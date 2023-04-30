ProShare Advisors LLC Has $437,000 Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7,602.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 1.2 %

APLE opened at $14.89 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APLE. Compass Point lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 503,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,271.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

