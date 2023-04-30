ProShare Advisors LLC Has $439,000 Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $856,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Federal Signal by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 145,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 12,243 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FSS. StockNews.com downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sidoti lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

FSS stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.83.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.69 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

