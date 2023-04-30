ProShare Advisors LLC Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 843.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 430.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COOP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $46.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.15.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $988,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,713,626.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,470. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

