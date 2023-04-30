ProShare Advisors LLC Has $444,000 Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Forward Air by 4,152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 42.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after buying an additional 34,714 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 8.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 1.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,348,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,709,000 after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Forward Air by 14.4% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FWRD. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Forward Air from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

In other news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.97 per share, for a total transaction of $407,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,235.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

FWRD opened at $105.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.13. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.84 and its 200 day moving average is $105.73.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.30). Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $481.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

