ProShare Advisors LLC Has $447,000 Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Plexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Plexus by 292.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Plexus by 294.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $87.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.11. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $74.53 and a twelve month high of $115.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 4.00%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

