ProShare Advisors LLC Has $451,000 Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,051 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,356,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,312,000 after purchasing an additional 919,104 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3,445.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,948,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,816,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.01.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCRX. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

In related news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $1,038,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,470,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

