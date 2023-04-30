ProShare Advisors LLC Has $481,000 Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 43.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 17.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,805,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,907,000 after purchasing an additional 729,630 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 17.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 515,072 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,413,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 258,848 shares during the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EYE. Loop Capital upgraded shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

National Vision Stock Up 1.0 %

National Vision stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.15.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $468.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.61 million. National Vision had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

National Vision Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.