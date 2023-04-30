ProShare Advisors LLC Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 438.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

