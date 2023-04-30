ProShare Advisors LLC Has $492,000 Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBH. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,435.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 349.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 474.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PBH shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.4 %

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.81.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile



Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.



