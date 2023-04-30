ProShare Advisors LLC Has $504,000 Stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,802,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,685,000 after buying an additional 829,234 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $26,758,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,653,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,350.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,715,000 after acquiring an additional 253,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 630,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,736,000 after acquiring an additional 224,843 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $32.24 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $128.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRMY. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

