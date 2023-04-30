ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PZZA shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of PZZA opened at $74.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.41. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $97.84.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $526.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 89.36%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

