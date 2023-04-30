ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after buying an additional 12,247,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 81.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,559 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,952,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,500,000 after purchasing an additional 924,321 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 208.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,271,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,898,000 after purchasing an additional 859,310 shares during the period.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average of $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $339.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TWNK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

