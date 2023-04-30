ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,776,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.96.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of WAL opened at $37.12 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.98.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 16.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

