ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $479,000 in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 59,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 117,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 13.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 159,787 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth $8,965,000. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, Director Vivek Ramaswamy sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $31,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,409,211 shares in the company, valued at $432,553,227.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roivant Sciences news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 87,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $762,364.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 200,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,206.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vivek Ramaswamy sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $31,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,409,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,553,227.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,235,245 shares of company stock worth $129,813,164 over the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,887.92% and a negative return on equity of 73.96%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.