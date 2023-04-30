ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $490,000 in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Maxar Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, CFO Biggs C. Porter sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $4,946,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,396,717.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $498,871.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,962.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $4,946,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,979 shares in the company, valued at $13,396,717.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,695,135 in the last ninety days. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $52.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $52.80.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.68). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.97%.

Maxar Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

