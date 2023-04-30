ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,038 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kemper by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kemper by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth $517,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kemper

In other news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kemper news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,765.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Stock Performance

Kemper stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average of $54.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.89. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $68.15.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMPR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kemper from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James raised Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

About Kemper

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.