ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,993 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,380,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $26,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $384,569 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.55. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $21.87.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.
