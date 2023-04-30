ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,146 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 382,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 137.6% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 100,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 58,348 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 72.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,006,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,020 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.60 to $25.30 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

NYSE:JHG opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $32.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

