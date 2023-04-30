ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 3,443 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the first quarter worth about $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Roku by 45.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Roku by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Roku by 32.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Trading Down 1.4 %

Roku stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $110.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $200,777.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $200,777.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

