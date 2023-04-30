ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 3,761 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 392.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 59,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 308,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 39,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Bloom Energy stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.86.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 194.49%. The business had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 22,797 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $491,731.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,108.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 22,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $491,731.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,108.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $37,336.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 313,461 shares of company stock valued at $6,163,328. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

