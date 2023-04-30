ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 424 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the first quarter valued at about $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Lear by 81.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Lear by 47.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Lear by 62.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $1,559,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $1,559,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,445 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Lear Price Performance
LEA stock opened at $127.66 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $158.44. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.71 and a 200 day moving average of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.
Lear Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 56.31%.
About Lear
Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.
