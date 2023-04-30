ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 5,462 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 339.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 161,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 124,612 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth $2,699,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 19,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.22.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $14.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -226.66%.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

