ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 566 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $68.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average of $94.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 27.14 and a current ratio of 27.14. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $151.96.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.34). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.86% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IIPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.