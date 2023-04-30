ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 634 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ITT by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,136,000 after acquiring an additional 87,718 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ITT by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,227,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,550,000 after acquiring an additional 141,083 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ITT by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,646,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in ITT by 6.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,356,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,638,000 after acquiring an additional 76,845 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $84.44 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $95.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.40 and its 200 day moving average is $83.42.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. ITT had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $191,622.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

ITT Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

