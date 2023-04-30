ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 110,689 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,605,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after purchasing an additional 452,857 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 824.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 691,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 616,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

CC stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.39. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.73% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

