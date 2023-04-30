ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHF. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 51.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $60.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.40. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.46. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BHF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.